PIA announces direct flights to Damascus

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Thursday announced direct flights to Syria’s capital Damascus from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, ARY News reported.

According to PIA spokesperson, the national flag carrier will start operating direct flights to Karachi from May 28.

The Damascus operation has been launched to facilitate the pilgrims, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the state airline is planning to expand its network to destinations in Central Asian Countries as it recently announced launching flight operations from Lahore to Tashkent and Baku.

The statement by PIA said, “Flights to Tashkent and also Bishkek are part of the airline’s network expansion program.”

The state airline is operating two direct flights per week; one from Karachi and one from Lahore.

