PIA announces massive airfare reduction in THESE regions

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Thursday announced a significant reduction in airfares for Umrah pilgrims, ARY News reported.

During the period from April 7 to 11, the national flag carrier announced a 30 percent reduction in airfares for passengers traveling to Jeddah, Madinah, Riyadh, and Dammam.

Passengers undertaking the sacred pilgrimage of Umrah will also benefit from a notable reduction of up to 20 percent in fares.

Meanwhile, the economy class has been reduced to Rs 50,000.

Recently the liabilities, debt, and arrears of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) have been cleared.

As per details, all financial losses and debts of the National Airline have been cleared as it has been shifted to the withholding company before the privatization.

The officials stated that the Pakistan Stock Exchange has been notified about the clearance of PIA’s balance sheet.

After the recent development, PIA has become an attractive investment opportunity for major players in the aviation sector.

PIA also has 170 weekly flight routes spanning 20 countries with 1.5 lac passengers traveling to Saudi Arabia via PIA, officials stated.