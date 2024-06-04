web analytics
Good news for Pakistanis travelling to Saudi Arabia

Salah Uddin
By Salah Uddin
Salahuddin serves as ARY News' aviation correspondent

KARACHI: In a major development, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a significant decrease in airfares for Saudi Arabia-bound flights, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The national flag carrier has slashed fares by 30% for people travelling to Riyadh, Damam and Al Qassim.

The passengers can avail the discounted fares facility from June 10-18, the PIA spokesperson said.

Back in April this year, the national airline had reduced the round-trip Umrah fare from the northern regions of the country by Rs47,000 to Rs103,000.

Similarly, the round-trip Umrah fare from Karachi to Saudi Arabia also reduced to Rs95,000 from previous Rs125,000.

Furthermore, PIA had also announced a 30% discount for individuals holding employment and residential visas for Saudi Arabia.

