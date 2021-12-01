PIA approves increase in salaries of employees

KARACHI: After a gap of five years, the board of directors of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Wednesday approved a 20pc increase in salaries of employees, ARY News reported.

According to details, the PIA has approved a 20 increase in salaries of employees from grades 1-4.

Similarly, a 10 per cent pay raise has been approved for employees of grade 5 to director level.

It is pertinent to mention here that the salaries were increased after a gap of five years.

Last time, PIA had increased the salaries of its employees in 2016.

Read More: PIA ends allowances for cabin crew

In 2020, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had announced to cut the salaries and benefits of 450 pilots, 400 engineers and 27 finance department officials.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!