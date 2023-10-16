PIA assures PSO of Rs100m daily payment

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has assured Pakistan State Oil (PSO) of Rs 100 million in daily payment, ARY News reported.

As per details, PSO has set a condition to resume fuel supply to the national aircraft carrier after the payment of pending dues.

The PIA spokesperson said that the fuel will be supplied to the national airline upon payment of Rs 100 million daily.

However, PIA will inform the PSO to provide fuel to their aircrafts. The aircrafts will get the fuel after approval from the national airline.

Furthermore, the PIA spokesperson revealed that the national aircraft carrier paid Rs 100 million to PSO online during today’s meeting.

Read more: PIA likely to suspend flight operations

Earlier sources revealed that the flight operations of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) are likely to be suspended amid the financial crisis.

According to sources, the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has halted the supply of fuel to the PIA again over non-payment of dues. The flight operations which are badly affected due to non-provision of fuel at Multan, Sukkur and Gilgit airports, now fearing complete closure.

The PIA spokesperson has confirmed the suspension of 14 flights scheduled for today. As per the schedule of payment, the PIA has to pay Rs 650 million to Pakistan State Oil.

According to sources, the national airline is in need of Rs 7 billion to continue its flight operations. Pakistan International Airlines has approached the caretaker government in this regard.