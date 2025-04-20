PM Shehbaz lauds PIA for starting direct flights to Baku

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has lauded Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on launching direct flights from Lahore to Baku, ARY News reported.

Expressing his happiness over the commencement of PIA direct flights between Lahore and Baku, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the positive effect and impact that tourism and diplomatic relations will have with this initiative.

PM Shehbaz mentioned Azerbaijan as one of the closest associates of Pakistan in the region and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to firming collaboration in different sectors, including tourism.

A cake-cutting ceremony marked the occasion at Lahore’s international departure lounge, which took place for the new route’s commencement and in celebration of this initiative.

The ceremony was attended by high-ranking officials, including Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif, the Director General of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), PIA management, and Azerbaijan’s ambassador.

PIA intends to expand its direct flight operations to other nations soon to enhance Pakistan’s global connectivity.

According to reports, the airline is also planning to launch direct flights to additional destinations, which include Australia, Maldives, and Hong Kong.

PIA is aggressively connecting with aviation authorities to continue operations to the United Kingdom, the United States, and European countries.

This initiative and expansion elaborate on PIA’s plans and strategy to improve global travel and strengthen Pakistan’s presence in global aviation.

Earlier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) launched its inaugural direct flight from Lahore to Baku, marking a significant step in strengthening air connectivity between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

The opening flight departed from Lahore to Baku carrying 174 passengers, with PIA scheduling two weekly PIA direct flights initially on this route.

As per details, PIA Flight PK-159 departed from Lahore after a graceful ceremony held at the international departure lounge.