PIA bars officials, security staff from participating in union activities  

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has placed a ban on its security personnel and officials from participating in union activities and warned that anyone found violating it would face disciplinary action, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the officials and security staff under groups 1 to 5 have been barred from attending activities of the employees union, CBA, and officers union.

“The security personnel and officers could not become part of the CBA and officers’ union,” a directive issued from the PIA administration stated while further elaborating that the entire security department of the PIA will not take part in any activity of employees union.

It further stated that strict action would be taken against those found violating the directives.

Two days back, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced to raise salaries of its employees between 25 percent to 10 percent, to be implemented from November 2021.

According to a notification issued from the Chief Human Resource Officer of the PIA, the pay group 1 and 2 comprising of admin and technical staff will get a hike in salary by 25 percent, followed by an appraisal of 20 percent for pay groups 3 and 4.

Moreover, the engineering official under the pay groups 5 and 6 will get a pay raise by 15 percent while the salaries of aircraft engineers, cockpit crew, general managers under the pay group 7 to 9 will be raised by 10 percent.

The notification further shared that contract employee, those terminated and forcefully retired from the service, and the employees who are on a four-month leave without pay are not eligible for the increment in the salary.

It, however, clarified that those who would join the service after holidays will be eligible for the hike in salary from the day of joining.

Last time, PIA had increased the salaries of its employees in 2016.

