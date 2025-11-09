PIA calls Windscreen incident narrative a 'conspiracy to stop profit'

ISLAMABAD: The national carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), has stated that a false narrative was built regarding a PIA plane and that efforts were made to defame the administration, the airline’s spokesman said, ARY News reported.

The PIA spokesman explained that the windscreen of the plane consists of three of the strongest layers, and only the inner layer was cracked.

The cracking of the inner layer of the windscreen did not pose any risk to the flight, the spokesman explained.

“Putting the country’s aviation structure at stake only for personal interests is a non-professional attitude,” the spokesman said.

The spokesman termed the narrative a conspiracy to stop the national carrier from making a profit.

He also clarified that PIA flights are sometimes cancelled due to correcting the schedule, weather, and other operational reasons.

The spokesman rejected the claim that any PIA flight was cancelled in the last two days due to a strike by engineers.

Earlier today, nine flights were cancelled and 18 others faced delays ranging from three to ten hours due to technical issues and the unavailability of spare parts.

Flights from Abu Dhabi to Peshawar, Dubai to Karachi, and Faisalabad to Dubai were among those cancelled, sources added. Similarly, Dubai to Faisalabad and Peshawar to Dubai flights were also cancelled, along with Gilgit and Islamabad-bound domestic flights.

The Islamabad to Al Ain flight (PK-143) departed after a delay of nearly 10 hours, according to sources.

By 5 PM, engineering-related issues had led to the cancellation of nine flights and delays in 18 domestic and international flights, severely affecting PIA’s overall schedule.

On November 04, 2025, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight operations across the country came to a halt after aircraft engineers launched a protest against the management.