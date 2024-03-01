PIA cancels 12 flights due to inclement weather

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Friday cancelled 12 flights due to inclement weather, ARY News reported.

As per the schedule released by the PIA, Karachi to Gwadar flights PK-503 and 504 have been cancelled, while PK-536 and PK-537 between Karachi to Sukkur are also cancelled due to weather conditions.

Four flights (PK-601, 602, 605 and 606) between Islamabad to Gilgit have been cancelled.

Four PIA flights between Islamabad to Skardu and Islamabad to Sukkur were also cancelled due to inclement weather.

Read more: Karachi receives light to moderate rain

On Thursday, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) issued instructions for advance measures at Jinnah International Airport amid forecast of rain with thunderstorms in Karachi from March 1 (today).

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), many cities in Sindh, including Karachi, are expected to receive torrential rainfall from Friday.

In its weather advisory, the Met Office said the heavy rain and snowfall may generate flash floods and disrupt daily life in vulnerable areas.