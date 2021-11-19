PIA cancels holidays of aircrew over financial crunch

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has canceled long holidays of its crew members as the airline suffers from a financial crunch owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a communiqué issued from the national flag carrier, the long holidays of three air hostesses who were on leave without pay have been cancelled.

The holidays from January 01, 2020 to 30 December 2021 have been cancelled and they have been directed to join their duties.

It said that the PIA is facing a financial and administrative crunch owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is pertinent to mention here that after nearly two years, in light of decisions taken in the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) allowed international flights operations at full capacity from November 10.

A NOTAM was issued by the CAA’s air transport department following the orders of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

“Government of Pakistan is pleased to allow 100pc international passenger flight operations to and from all airports with the effect from November 10,” read the notification.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday announced that inbound air travel in Pakistan will operate at “full quantum” from November 10 owing to the downward trend in coronavirus cases.

According to the statement, inbound air traffic will operate “at full quantum” with effect from 10 November 2021.

Read More: PAKISTAN’S AIR TRAFFIC TO RETURN TO NORMAL FROM NOV 10

All passengers of and above six years, whether locals or foreigners, will have to carry a negative PCR test report before boarding the flight.

Furthermore, Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) on arrival at the airport for all inbound passengers has been abolished, except for people travelling via direct flight from category ‘C’ and high-risk countries.