PIA cancels 2 domestic flights day before due to harsh weather

ISLAMABAD: The two Islamabad-Gilgit route Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flights scheduled for the early hours of August 10 have been canceled Monday due harsh weather ahead, ARY News reported.

The flights PK 601 and PK 603 were scheduled to take off tomorrow, one from Islamabad to Gilgit at 6:30 am and the other from Gilgit to Islamabad 7:00 am respectively, were put off today.

PIA announces discounted fares for Canada-Pakistan flights

In a separate development yesterday from the national flag carrier, PIA has announced discounted fares for Canada to Pakistan flights.

The national carrier announced to reduce fares up to 25 per cent for flights from Canada to Pakistan for a limited period.

According to the spokesperson, the passengers from Toronto could avail the discounted fares by August 15.

Earlier in the month, PIA had announced special flight operations for the Najaf pilgrimage starting August 11 where 11 flights will take off with pilgrims willing to visit Najaf ahead of Ashura.

No hotel quarantine for Pakistani students, workers in Turkey