PIA CEO writes ‘motivation letter’ to employees ahead of privatisation

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Amir Hayat has written a ‘motivation letter’ to the employees ahead of the privatisation, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The PIA CEO Amir Hayat wrote an open letter to motivate the employees amid the financial crisis, closure of the flight operations and the ongoing privatisation process.

Hayat asked all employees to maintain a concerted focus on ensuring organizational compliance through closely-knit teamwork ahead of the airline’s privatisation.

“The catalyst for this freshly adopted approach is resource conservation while ensuring gainful utilization of funds, keeping airworthiness, quality and safety of our flight operations as paramount,” he wrote.

Amir Hayat asked the employees to focus on bringing back PIA to its normal operations across the globe through diligent teamwork, dedication and proactive participation of all tiers of management and operational functionaries.

The PIA CEO vowed that the airline will see revival and good times soon.

In another development today, a four-member committee has been formed to assist stakeholders amid the privatisation process of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Sources stated that a four-member strategic business team has been established to assist CEO PIA in the context of privatization.

According to the sources, the strategic business team will also assist in gathering and providing information required by the privatization commission and other stakeholders.

Sources reported that the strategic business team will consist of the General manager Fleet planning, General Manager Budget, Deputy General Manager Commercial, and Deputy General Manager Legal Services.

Meanwhile, a formal circular was issued for the establishment of the team with the signature of the Chief of Human Resources (HR).