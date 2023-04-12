PIA clarifies over pilots’ plan to boycott flights

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Wednesday issued a clarification over the boycott of flights by pilots “as a protest” against the non-payment of their pending salaries, ARY News reported.

According to national-flag carrier spokesperson, the airline is facing financial crisis due to the ongoing economic situation of the country, adding that salaries had been paid to officers of the PIA from pay scale 1 to 4, while the remaining salaries of group 5 to 10 officers would be disbursed soon.

The spokesperson strongly rebutted the media news regarding the suspension of flight operations by pilots due to non-payment of salaries.

The clarification comes a day after it emerged that the pilots of national-flag carrier – Pakistan International Airline (PIA) – are considering boycott of flights “as a protest” against the non-payment of their pending salaries.

According to sources, officers of the PIA from pay scale 5 to 10 including pilots have, reportedly, not received their salaries yet because of funds shortage. The reports claimed that pilots of the PIA were disappointed due to the ‘prolonged delay’ in payment of their pending salaries even during the month of Ramazan.

In midst of the financial crisis, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had deducted Rs1.4 billion from Pakistan International Airline accounts and Rs0.3 billion were submitted by the finance ministry through the PIA administration.

