PIA completes Hajj operation 2023

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has completed its Hajj flights operation 2023, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The PIA Hajj operation that began on May 21 ended on the eve of August 2. During the Hajj operation, the national flag carrier operated 258 flights to bring back pilgrims to Pakistan.

Among 258 flights, 136 were operated for Jeddah and 122 for Medina.

Earlier, the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony was informed that the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony would refund up to Rs 185,000 each to pilgrims who had performed Hajj under the government scheme.

Read more: ‘Hajj pilgrims to receive up to Rs 185,000 refund’

The committee, which met in the Parliament House with Syed Imran Ahmad Shah in the chair, lauded the Hajj arrangements.

The committee was told that a total of Rs 1,175,000 was received from the each pilgrim performing Hajj under the regular scheme, and Rs 55,000 was paid back to them before their departure for Saudi Arabia.