PIA country manager arrested in Bahrain

MANAMA: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) country manager Awais Hanif has been arrested in Bahrain for allegedly taking away pieces of luggage of passengers, ARY News reported.

According to the PIA spokesman, the airline’s administration is in contact with the Pakistani embassy in Bahrain. He said that the PIA is monitoring the situation from all legal perspectives.

The PIA spokesman said that all possible legal assistance would be provided to the arrested country manager in Bahrain.

It is pertinent to mention here that taking away passengers’ belongings is a criminal offense under Bahrain’s airport laws.

Earlier on May 22, the Airport Security Force (ASF) arrested a man posing as a PIA pilot at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

As per the ASF spokesperson’s statement, the fake pilot identified as Ahmed was attempting to enter the international departure lounge using a fake identification card of PIA pilot.

The arrested accused was promptly handed over to the Airport Police for further legal action.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the fake pilot, and an investigation is underway to uncover the extent of his fraudulent activities and any potential security implications.