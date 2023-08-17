PIA distances itself from officers association

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA’s) management on Thursday expressed its detachment from PIA’s Officers Association, following a statement regarding the privatization of the national airline, ARY News reported.

PIA’s management has sent a written letter to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), stating its detachment from PIA’s Officers Association.

The letter stated that the PIA’s officer association does not have any legal relationship with Senior Staff Association (SASA), as well as the organization has no legal status.

“The statement of the PIA’s officers association should not be considered as an official statement of the PIA management, hopefully this letter is enough to explain the position of the PIA.” the letter reads.