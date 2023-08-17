28.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Advertisement -

PIA distances itself from officers association

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA’s) management on Thursday expressed its detachment from PIA’s Officers Association, following a statement regarding the privatization of the national airline, ARY News reported.

PIA’s management has sent a written letter to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), stating its detachment from PIA’s Officers Association.

The letter stated that the PIA’s officer association does not have any legal relationship with Senior Staff Association (SASA), as well as the organization has no legal status.

“The statement of the PIA’s officers association should not be considered as an official statement of the PIA management, hopefully this letter is enough to explain the position of the PIA.” the letter reads.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.