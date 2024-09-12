web analytics
Friday, September 13, 2024
PIA employee dismissed from duty over harassment allegations in Dubai

Salahuddin serves as ARY News' aviation correspondent

KARACHI: The Sales Regional Manager for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in Dubai, is under investigation following multiple harassment complaints, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The complaints, lodged by a female employee of the Dubai-based general sales agent Dnata, led to PIA’s swift administrative action.

The PIA administration received several harassment complaints against Zeeshan Ahmed along with the evidence of the harassment claims.

In addition to internal complaints, a woman in Dubai has filed a formal application against Ahmed with the Federal Ombudsman for Harassment, which is currently under review.

PIA has removed Ahmed from his position in Dubai pending the outcome of the investigation.

A spokesperson for PIA confirmed that the airline has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards workplace harassment and is committed to taking appropriate administrative action if the allegations are substantiated.

The investigation into Ahmed’s conduct is ongoing, and further steps will be taken based on the findings.

