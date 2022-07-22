PIA employees’ salaries to be increased by 10-20%, sources

Karachi: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is expected to increase its employees’ salaries by 10-20% in a meeting to be held at 2:30 pm today, sources.

The hike has been suggested by Human Resources (HR) and Finance departments.

According to details, the decision for the hike would be made in an administrative summit to be held today at 2:30 pm. Pensions for retired PIA employees are also expected to be increased, sources said.

Salaries of Group 1 to General Manager positions at PIA are expected to be increased by 10-20%.

Earlier on July 20, PIA announced a reduction in fares on multiple international routes, following the recent cut in fuel prices.

According to a spokesperson, the national flag carrier has announced an 8 per cent cut in fares for Canada flights while fares for UAE and Gulf routes have been slashed by 15 per cent.

Similarly, fares for Saudi Arabia routes have been reduced by 10 per cent, the spokesperson added.

The new prices will come into effect from midnight today.

The development came following the announcement from the federal government, notifying a decrease in fares of trains and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights.

The minister announced a 10 per cent reduction in fares of economy class trains and domestic flights of the PIA. “The decision will come into force for 30 days from July 17,” he said.

