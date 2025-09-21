IHC to hear petition against ex-PIA chairman over alleged abduction

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear a petition seeking the recovery of several abducted individuals allegedly held in the custody of former Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) chairman, Musharraf Rasool, or unlawfully detained by Islamabad police, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Justice Inam Amin Minhas is set to preside over the case. The petition claims that no formal case has been registered against the alleged abductors, nor have the victims been presented before a magistrate.

The petitioner requested the court to appoint a judicial bailiff for the recovery of the abductees and to order the registration of a criminal case against those demanding ransom.

According to the plea, the former PIA chairman has had business ties with Muhammad Waqas and Sohail Bajwa since 2018. A financial dispute reportedly led to the abduction of a friend’s son, another friend’s wife, and three daughters.

The petition further alleges that the victims were taken by Islamabad police officials in collaboration with Musharraf Rasool’s private guards.

The abductors are accused of seizing Rs15 million in cash, 10 tolas of gold, and five vehicles. The petitioner alleged that ex-PIA chariman Musharraf Rasool personally phoned one of his business associates, demanding Rs500 million in ransom.

The petitioner’s lawyer, Yasir Arafat, claimed that when he attempted to file the petition, police intercepted him at the G-14 check post, subjected him to violence, and snatched his vehicle.

Respondents in the case include former Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) chairman Musharraf Rasool, the Inspector General of Islamabad Police, the IG Punjab, the Interior Ministry, DIG Operations, SHO of Sumbal Police Station, and the state.

