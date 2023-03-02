PIA fails to transfer Rs 1.3 billion closed stations’ funds to Pakistan 

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) failed to transfer Rs 1.3 billion closed stations’ funds back to Pakistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, the Auditor General’s 2021-22 report revealed that the Pakistan International Airlines could not transfer the amount to Pakistan.

PIA was supposed to immediately transfer Rs 1.35 billion back to Pakistan according to the rules.

The huge sum of the amount was from the closed stations in Barcelona, New York, Kuwait, Thailand and Singapore.

The report said that this shows the incompetence and non-serious attitude of the administration which resulted in extra financial burden on the Pakistan International Airlines.

Earlier, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had asked the federal government to minimize the losses of Pakistan International Airlines.

Read more: IMF ASKS GOVT TO LOWER PIA LOSSES

The fund had directed the federal government to devise a strategy to lower the losses being faced by the Pakistan International Airlines as the overall losses reach Rs400 billion.

The IMF had also sought a plan from Islamabad for making the PIA, a profitable organization, the sources privy to the development said.

Comments