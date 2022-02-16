PIA flight attendant encounters cardiac pain mid-flight

LAHORE: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight attendant encountered cardiac pain mid-flight, forcing the plane to land at Lahore International Airport, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the PIA air attendant Mubashir Ali suffered from cardiac pain during the PIA flight, PK-264, travelling to Lahore from Abu Dhabi.

As soon as the plane landed at the Lahore airport, a medical team went into the plane and gave first aid to him inside the aircraft. He was later shifted to a private hospital for further medical treatment.

Such incidents have occurred previously during the PIA flights and in one such incident, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight headed to Riyadh from Sialkot became witness to an unfortunate incident on Monday when a passenger onboard went into cardiac arrest.

A female passenger onboard the flight suffered from a stroke thus making the plane undertake an emergency landing.

The aircraft was made to land at the Doha airport while the patient was tended to at once during flight by the flight staff, said the spokesman of the national carrier.

The woman was then offloaded and immediate healthcare facilities were ordered for her on an emergency basis.

