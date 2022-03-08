PIA flight brings back 232 Pakistanis from Poland

ISLAMABAD: A special chartered flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has brought back 232 Pakistanis from Poland’s capital Warsaw today, ARY News reported.

The PIA special flight PK-7788 has landed at Islamabad International Airport today, carrying 232 Pakistanis who were stuck in Warsaw due to the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

On March 4, Pakistan’s ambassador in the war-hit country Dr Noel Khokhar had said that as many as 1,470 Pakistani students were evacuated from Ukraine.

Sharing details of the evacuation of Pakistani nationals from Ukraine, he had said two students are on the Hungary border and will be evacuated as soon as possible.

READ: FM QURESHI, UKRAINIAN COUNTERPART DISCUSS EVACUATION OF PAKISTANIS

The envoy had said the embassy has safely evacuated 98 per cent of the Pakistanis from Ukraine. “Now only those few (around 30) Pakistanis are left in Ukraine who are stuck in areas of intense fight,” he added.

Earlier on March 5, Pakistan had called for de-escalation in Ukraine and underscored the need for a diplomatic solution in accordance with the relevant multilateral agreements, international law, and provisions of the UN Charter.

In a telephonic conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had underlined Pakistan’s concern about the latest situation in Ukraine.

FM Qureshi had emphasised that the safe and swift return of Pakistani citizens from Ukraine remained the government’s topmost priority and requested the Russian government’s assistance and facilitation in this regard. The Russian foreign minister had assured of full support on this account.

