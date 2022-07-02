PIA flight carrying Hajj pilgrims abruptly cancelled

MULTAN: A Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight carrying Hajj pilgrims from Multan has been abruptly cancelled, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the PIA authorities have abruptly canceled flight PK739 from Multan to Jeddah. The authorities have directed the Hajj pilgrims to reach Lahore ‘at their own expense’

The pilgrims have claimed that the national carrier has sold more expensive tickets than the price announced by the government.

The government had set a maximum fare of Rs. 220,000, while the Pakistan International Airline sold tickets to the pilgrims at price of Rs 253,000.

Earlier in June, several Hajj pilgrims, under the government scheme, missed their flights due to mismanagement by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Sources have told ARY News that the Religious Ministry failed to inform the pilgrims about the flights in time. Hajj pilgrims were being informed about the flights through the website and SMS on their mobile numbers.

According to sources, 29 pilgrims were scheduled to depart to Madina from Lahore, however, due to the ministry’s mismanagement, the pilgrims missed their flights. Sources added that the remaining passengers were sent on the second flight today.

