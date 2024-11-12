PIA flight leaves behind passengers’ luggage at Jeddah airport

KARACHI: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight on Tuesday left luggage of over 60 passengers at the Jeddah airport, ARY News reported.

According to details, the PIA’s Jeddah-Karachi flight, landed at Jinnah International airport without luggage of over 60 passengers.

The passengers said they were informed about leaving their luggage behind at the Jeddah airport upon arrival at the Karachi airport.

Meanwhile, the PIA spokesperson said the luggage of the passengers was left behind due to space issue in the flight and it would be brought back in the next flight.

Earlier in 2020, more than 50 passengers were in for an unpleasant surprise upon arrival at Islamabad International Airport when they got to know the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight that brought them from Sharjah to Islamabad forgotten to bring their luggage.

The PIA flight, PK-182, arrived at Islamabad airport from Sharjah without the luggage of more than 50 passengers. Upon learning about their baggage left behind at the Sharjah airport, the passengers got angry and slammed the national flag carrier’s unprofessional conduct.

However, Pakistan International Airlines officials tried to pacify them, assuring that their luggage will be brought back via the airline’s next flight from Sharjah.