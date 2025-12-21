PIA flight narrowly 'escapes' accident after cabin pressure drop

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane narrowly avoided an accident mid-air, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

As per details, PIA flight PK-860 from Jeddah to Lahore narrowly avoided an accident when cabin pressure dropped shortly after takeoff, causing a shortage of oxygen.

Oxygen masks deployed automatically above passenger seats, and the cabin crew assisted passengers in putting them on while providing reassurance.

The captain demonstrated quick thinking and professional skill, maintaining control of the aircraft and coordinating with air traffic control at the nearest Dammam Airport. Following clearance for an emergency landing, the aircraft was safely brought down.

All passengers were transferred to the lounge and later reached Lahore via an alternative flight.

The incident occurred on Friday night, and PIA authorities confirmed that all necessary facilities and support were provided to the affected passengers.

Earlier this year, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Dubai-bound flight from Lahore, narrowly escaped an accident after a bird collided with the plane.

The incident occurred shortly after takeoff, prompting the pilot to make an emergency landing.

The PIA flight PK-203, captain immediately contacted air traffic control, requesting permission for an emergency landing and managed to land the plane carrying 150 passengers safely.