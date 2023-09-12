PIA flight operation affected over shortage of aircrafts

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight operation was affected by the shortage of aircrafts, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, one PIA aircraft has been stopped at Damam airport and four were stopped at Dubai airport because of pending fuel dues.

Sources said that aircrafts were allowed to return after a written assurance by PIA. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) had also suspended their services to PIA however it was later restored after $3.5 million payment from PIA.

Earlier today, scores of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights were cancelled due shortage of funds. Sources privy to the development told ARY News that several domestic flights to and from Karachi were cancelled as the national flag carrier failed to pay Pakistan State Oil (PSO) for fuel supply.

The cancelled flights include Karachi-Muscat, and two-way domestic ones from Karachi to Faisalabad, Islamabad Lahore and several others according to sources.

Prior to this, it emerged that Pakistan International Airline (PIA) was likely to ground more planes amid the current financial crisis.

The flight suspension looms on the PIA heads as 15 more aircraft will be grounded if the national airline does not pay the amount within two days.

Sources within the PIA revealed if the funds are not given it may affect the flight operation and over 30 planes are expected to ground.

The national airline is in need of the funds but the caretaker government refused to release the funds.