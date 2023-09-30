PIA flight operation disrupted as five aircrafts grounded

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight operations have been disrupted as five Boeing aircraft were grounded, ARY News reported.

As per details, three Boeing 777 aircraft were grounded because of maintenance while two others were permanently grounded as they had no engine.

Currently, out of 12 PIA Boeing aircraft seven are operational as one aircraft is dysfunctional in Jeddah. The national airline needs $60 million for the maintenance of aircraft.

Earlier, it was reported that due to the lack of maintenance and repair work, several Boeing 777 aircraft of the national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) developed technical faults during international flights.

Read more: PIA aircraft developing technical faults due to lack of maintenance: sources

The technical faults in PIA aircraft are continuously rising due to the lack of maintenance and repair works by the airline’s engineering department, sources told ARY News.

The technical faults have not only increased the flight safety risks but they also caused difficulties for passengers and financial troubles for the airline.

According to sources, several Boeing 777 aircraft developed technical faults during Saudi Arabia flights and millions of dollars were spent on their repair.

It is pertinent to mention here that in May this year, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) report revealed that a total of eight Pakistan International Airline (PIA) aircraft are grounded.

As per details, the report submitted to National Assembly Standing Committee stated that out of eight aircraft seven are repairable while one aircraft is not usable. Three Boeing 777, two airbuses, and three ATRs are grounded because of no service and one PIA aircraft is unusable.