PIA flight operation returning to normal

KARACHI: The flight operation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is returning to normal as the national flag carrier operated 51 domestic and international flights today, ARY News reported.

The PIA spokesperson said in a statement that the airline mostly operated international flights on Tuesday besides operating domestic flights.

The PIA flights were also operated in far-flung areas including Gilgit, Skardu, as well as between Karachi and Quetta.

The airline suffered a ‘loss’ of Rs10 billion due to the current fuel crisis that led to the suspension of over 800 flights.

According to the Secretary General of Pakistan International Airlines Senior Staff Association, Safdar Anjum the current management of the national flag carrier is responsible for the huge loss to the already loss-making government entity.

He demanded to sack the current chief executive officer (CEO), chief financial officer (CFO), and director of engineering PIA over the fuel crisis that caused a loss of Rs10 billion.

Meanwhile, following the agreement between Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the flight operation is returning to normalcy.

Earlier, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet approved a Rs. 8 billion bridge financing package for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The financing will be provided through the Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) resources to meet PIA’s urgent overdue payment obligations.

The Economic Coordination Committee allowed the Aviation Division to proceed with the bilateral arrangement between the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Pakistan International Airlines.