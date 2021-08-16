PIA continues flight operations to evacuate citizens from Kabul

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) continues its mission to repatriate Pakistanis stranded in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan International Airlines, Air Marshal Arshad Malik has said that the Foreign Ministry and the Pakistani Ambassador to Afghanistan were cooperating fully and we would spare no effort to help stranded Pakistanis.

In his Tweet, Arshad Malik said that the PIA staff is at the forefront of this mission, the staff of the national airline is my hero.

#PIA is living upto its legacy & commitment & is in touch with @PakinAfg & @Ambmasoodkhan, Pakistan CAA and Foreign Secy @foreignofficepk to assist our nationals in #Afghanistan. We shall leave no stone unturned. My crew is my hero by being at the forefront in this endeavour — Air Marshal Arshad Malik (@ammalik76yahoo1) August 15, 2021

On Sunday, the Kabul administration had allowed Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to operate special flights to the Afghan capital to evacuate its citizens as uncertainty prevailing in Kabul.

According to details, the national flag carrier would start a special flight operation to Kabul from August 16 (Today).

The authorities in Kabul had asked PIA to send Boeing 777 aircraft to the Afghan capital in order to repatriate more citizens in a limited time.