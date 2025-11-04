PIA flight operations halted nationwide as aircraft engineers stage protest

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight operations across the country came to a halt after aircraft engineers launched a protest against the management, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the dispute between the national carrier’s management and the Society of Aircraft Engineers of Pakistan (SAEP) intensified, leading engineers to suspend the clearance of aircraft for departure.

The engineers announced they would not resume work until the attitude of the PIA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) improves, sources said. The protest has resulted in the grounding of several domestic and international flights.

The PIA CEO has reportedly directed the Chief HR Officer to take strict disciplinary action against protesting engineers. “Engineers responsible for flight disruptions must face consequences,” the CEO instructed, according to sources within the airline.

Due to the ongoing protest, multiple PIA flights were cancelled or delayed, particularly on major international routes. Flights PK747 and PK744 on the Lahore and Madinah routes, and PK741 and PK736 on the Islamabad and Jeddah routes, were among those affected.

Similarly, flights PK761 and PK832 from Karachi to Jeddah could not depart, while PK263 and PK264 on the Karachi–Lahore–Abu Dhabi route faced long delays.

Operations on Karachi–Islamabad–Dubai and Peshawar routes (PK233 and PK284) and Karachi–Islamabad–Dammam routes (PK245 and PK246) were also disrupted.

Sources said that after 8 PM, no international flight was able to depart from Karachi Airport due to the engineers’ refusal to clear aircraft for takeoff.

PIA had recently celebrated the restoration of its UK route after a five-year hiatus, marking a major milestone with flights to Manchester twice a week.

A ceremony was held at the airport before the resumption of the flights, which was specially attended by Defense Minister Khawaja Asif. A large portrait of a Manchester building was installed at the Islamabad Airport for the resumption.

However, the ongoing standoff threatens to undermine the airline’s progress and could further damage its global operational reputation.