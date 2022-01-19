KARACHI: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft safely landed at Toronto amidst heavy snowfall, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the PIA plane survived a major incident at Toronto airport as the vigilant pilot safely landed the flight in the heavy snowfall.

PIA sources said that the Boeing 777 plane was near Toronto airport when heavy snowfall started and the plane was hit by a blizzard. However, the vigilant captain controlled the plane and landed safely at Toronto airport.

The PIA flight-797 had reached Toronto from Lahore.

As soon as the plane landed, Toronto Airport Authority staff covered the runway and surrounding area and began removing snow using machinery on an emergency basis.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pakistan International Airlines, Arshad Malik commended the captain and the flight crew for their performance in landing the flight safely.

CEO Arshad Malik also thanked the Toronto Airport administration for immediately removing snow from the runway to help the plane in parking.

It is to be noted that the City of Toronto has declared what it calls a “major snowstorm condition” to ensure its crews can remove the snow on city streets left by a winter storm on Monday.

The last time Toronto saw a storm with more than 25 centimetres was in 2019. The last time there was more than 30 centimetres was in 2008.

