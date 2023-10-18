PIA flight schedule returning to normal after fuel supply halt

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) spokesperson said Wednesday that the national flag carrier’s flight schedule is returning to normal after the arrangement of funds for the provision of fuel, ARY News reported.

The spokesperson said in a statement that the PIA has managed to arrange funds from its own resources and from October 19 onwards it is expected that PIA flights scheduled will return to normalcy.

He said that in the coming days, the flight schedule is expected to improve further. PIA regrets the inconvenience caused to its valued passengers due to flight disruptions of the past few days, PIA spokesman concluded.

Read more: PIA likely to suspend flight operations

Earlier in the day, the flight operations of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) have been badly affected by limited fuel supply from the Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

According to official spokesperson, a total of 24 Pakistan International Airlines flights including 16 international and 8 domestic scheduled on October 18 have been suspended due to limited fuel supply from PSO.

The PIA spokesperson stated that 24 flights were suspended today amid no fuel supply, while the passengers of the suspended flights have been adjusted to other flights.

Related: PIA flight operations affected amid fuel supply delay

Pakistan International Airlines has also apologized for the inconvenience being faced by its passengers.

Earlier, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) set a condition of Rs100 million in daily payment for the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) to resume fuel supply.

The Pakistan International Airlines spokesperson said that the fuel would be supplied to the national airline upon payment of Rs100 million daily.

However, PIA will inform the PSO to provide fuel to their aircraft. The aircraft would get the fuel after approval from the national airline.

It is pertinent to mention that Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directed authorities concerned to expedite the privatization process of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and other loss-making state-owned enterprises.