Aviation sector being revamped to unlock full potential, Senate told

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif assured the Senate on Tuesday that the government is taking concrete measures to address the operational challenges faced by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), including the temporary suspension of flights to destinations like Chitral and Larkana, exacerbated by harsh weather conditions and a shortage of ATR aircraft, ARY News reported.

Responding to concerns raised by senators, Asif acknowledged the airline’s limitations, noting that PIA currently operates only three ATR aircraft, of which one is grounded. “Efforts are underway to bring the grounded aircraft back into service to resume flights to underserved areas,” he said, adding that discussions with private airlines are also in progress to ensure connectivity to remote regions.

Highlighting systemic challenges, the minister said, “PIA has faced significant setbacks, including bans on flights to lucrative routes in the UK and Europe. However, we are optimistic as audit teams are currently evaluating operations, and we expect these routes to reopen soon.”

Asif emphasized the government’s commitment to subsidizing flights for residents of remote areas and revamping smaller airports to make them operational. “Private airlines are being encouraged to operate from smaller airports like Chitral and Larkana, ensuring affordable and accessible air travel for the local population,” he stated.

Addressing broader concerns about the state of PIA, Asif explained that the government is actively working to restructure the airline. “A privatization attempt is being revisited to improve operational efficiency and service delivery,” he said, adding that the revival of PIA requires significant resources and time.

Senators, including Falak Naz and Saifullah Abro, voiced concerns about the lack of spare parts for ATR aircraft and questioned the timeline for resuming services to remote areas. Senator Shahzaib Durrani suggested upgrading Chitral Airport to accommodate larger aircraft, a proposal Asif agreed to explore despite the operational challenges posed by the region’s terrain.

Concluding his remarks, Asif reassured the Senate of the government’s resolve to enhance connectivity across Pakistan, stating, “This matter requires a comprehensive evaluation, and I request the opportunity to revisit these issues in the next session with concrete solutions.”