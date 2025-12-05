PIA flight with Nasir Shah on board lands safely after mid-air fault

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight with Sindh Local Bodies Minister Nasir Shah on board, narrowly avoided a major mishap after developing a technical fault, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, PIA flight PK-536 from Karachi to Sukkur developed a technical fault approximately 17 minutes after takeoff.

Noticing the fault, the pilot immediately informed air traffic control and decided to return the aircraft to Karachi.

On board were Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Shah, Sukkur Mayor Arsalan Sheikh, and other passengers.

PIA authorities stated that passengers were promptly informed about the technical issue, and the flight was subsequently canceled. Minister Nasir Shah, who was scheduled to attend an event in Sukkur, returned to Karachi following the cancellation.

Earlier, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight headed to Islamabad from Dubai witnessed an unfortunate incident when a passenger onboard died of cardiac arrest.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), a male passenger named Malik Jahanzaib onboard the PIA flight PK-222 suffered a stroke mid-flight due to a heart attack.

The deceased was a resident of Abbottabad, the CCA officials said, adding that the body has been handover to his heirs