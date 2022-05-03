PIA flights affected due to rush at Jeddah airport

KARACHI: Flights of various foreign airlines including Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have been delayed and cancelled due to an unusual rush at Jeddah International Airport in Saudi Arabia, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) spokesman said on Tuesday the national flag carrier was extending all possible facilities to the passengers facing delays in getting flights from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia after the airport authorities shifted all international flights to the North Terminal due to ‘massive rush’ of passengers.

Explaining the prevailing situation at the Jeddah airport, PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan, in a press statement, said that all airlines’ flights departing from Jeddah were facing extended delays.

“Passengers were facing difficulties in check-in as there were only four boarding gates at the North Terminal that were insufficient to handle the increased number of travelers,” he said, adding that PIA flights will face delays on Tuesday night.

Massive congestion at #Jeddah Airport is causing extraordinary delays in the flights of all the airlines. People are struggling to reach the check-in counters. #PIA flights might also get affected. CEO PIA is touch with VP GACA for facilitation & convenience of our valued guests — PIA (@Official_PIA) May 3, 2022

Accordingly, the spokesman said the PIA administration had issued instructions to provide all possible facilities to its passengers, while the national flag carrier’s officials in Jeddah were constantly in contact with the Saudi authorities.

“The PIA’s CEO himself is monitoring the situation,” he added.

Federal Minister for Aviation, Khawaja Saad Rafique, has also directed PIA to provide hotels to the passengers affected by the delay.

According to a PIA spokesperson, timely information regarding flights can be obtained from PIA Station Manager Tariq Majeed 3203438 54 +966 or deputy station manager 4553342 55 +966.

According to a PIA spokesperson, flight information can also be obtained from PIA’s call center 786 786 111.

