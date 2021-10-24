PIA flights will have live commentary of IndVsPak match today

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) management has decided to keep on-board passengers updated with the most heated and highly-anticipated T20 Worldcup match-up on Sunday between India and Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The CEO of the flag carrier, Air Marshal Arshad Malik has taken the decision to keep the passengers en route to their destinations updated with what’s happening with their favorite match.

All the PIA flights in the air at the time of the most sought-after cricket match will be intimated with the regular update via the flight captain’s commentary with the help of satellite.

Karachiites can enjoy screenings of IndVsPak on 8 spots

On the other hand, the zeal-inducing India vs Pakistan that has powered masses craving entertainment after Covid literally shut the outside for them, and are now out planning screenings for the evening fervor.

The administrator Karachi, Murtaza Wahab, has stated there will be eight public screenings across the port city showing the T20 world cup match today between the arch-rivals.

Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam announced the likely line up of 12 for their highly-anticipated contest against India today in T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium.

Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi will be available for selection in the high-octane clash.

No load shedding during IndVsPak match today: energy ministry

The two arch-rivals will be starting their mega event’s campaign by playing each other on Sunday. They last played each other in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Keeping in mind the intensity of the match, the Ministry of Energy and Power Division has announced there will be no power outage today in the country during the most sought-after T20 world cup match between India and Pakistan.

