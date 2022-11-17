PIA gave 22,600 free tickets to employees in last three years – report

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), in the last three years, gave over 22,600 tickets to its officers and employees, the data provided by the Aviation Ministry shows, ARY News reported.

According to the data on PIA income and expenses provided by the Minister of Aviation Khwaja Saad Rafique, over 22,600 free tickets were provided to PIA officers and employees in the last three years.

The airline earned a total of Rs328.67 billion in the last three years and spent a total of Rs148.40 billion on operational expenses.

PIA earned a total of Rs147 billion in 2019, Rs95 billion in 2020, and Rs86 billion in 2021. In 2019, the authority spent a total of R7.55 billion on salaries, and reparations, and Rs38.88 billion in 2020.

At least 19,500 domestic, and 3,000 international free tickets were provided to PIA employees and officers in the last three years. 8286 free tickets were given in 2020 and 7067 in 2021, the data shows.

A total of 7249 tickets have been given in 2022 until now.

Earlier on September 29, the Civil Aviation Authority fastened the process for the elevation of Sukkur Airport to International status, survey for the expansion of the airport has been completed.

