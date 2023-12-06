PIA gets back one of two stranded planes in Indonesia

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) got back one of its stuck planes in Jakarta, Indonesia due to a lease dispute, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The planes were stuck in Indonesia over a lease dispute for two years.

As per details, Airbus 320 flew back to Pakistan from Jakarta via Bangkok at 10:30 pm on Tuesday.

Senior officials of PIA management received the aircraft, which has now again become part of the PIA fleet. The other one, an Airbus A320 stranded in Indonesia is expected to reach Pakis­tan within a couple of days.

With the induction of Airbus A320 in the PIA flight, the total number of Airbus has reached 16.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has paid $26 million to the leasing company.

It is to be noted that a high-level delegation of PIA led by the aviation secretary held talks with the leasing company in Malaysia in October, this year.

The spokesperson had said that two Airbus 320 planes of the national flag carrier have been parked in Jakarta since September 2021 due to a leasing dispute. It added that the airline wanted to buy the aircraft by spending $30 million for overhauling.