UK grants PIA cargo license after successful audit

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has secured a significant achievement as the United Kingdom’s Department for Transport (DfT) issued the national carrier a cargo licence following a successful audit.

According to details, the licence allows PIA to transport cargo directly from Pakistan to the UK.

The approval was granted after an on-site audit jointly conducted by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the British inspection team.

The UK Department for Transport formally authorized PIA to operate cargo flights, marking a positive step for the airline’s international operations.

The newly granted licence has been issued for a period of five years, enabling PIA to expand its cargo services and strengthen trade connectivity between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

