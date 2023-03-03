PIA dismisses GM security for harassing female employee

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airline (PIA) General Manager (GM) of security was dismissed for harassing a female employee, ARY News reported.

The chief Ombudsman pronounced the decision after hearing the harassment case on the complaint of the PIA’s female employee and issued the order to dismiss the GM security of PIA.

The female employee was posted in the PIA Vigilance and Security Department and filed an application against GM PIA security for harassment.

In 2019, the chief executive officer (CEO) of PIA, Arshad Malik, has taken notice of the alleged harassment of a female officer of the national carrier.

CEO Arshad Malik has forwarded the complaint to women’s protection committee of the airline and ordered the committee to complete the investigation at the earliest.

He has also sought a thorough report of the incident.

PIA spokesperson Mashood Tajwar said the recommendations of the committee would be implemented after the completion of its probe.

He said the current administration would address the grievances of any female employee of the national carrier.

