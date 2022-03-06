PIA granted licence for operating flights to two Chinese cities

The national flag carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has been granted licences to operate flights to two Chinese cities including Guangzhou and Xian in addition to Beijing, ARY News reported.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has granted licences to PIA for operating flights to Guangzhou and Xian.

The PIA Country Manager Qadir Bux Sangi said in a statement that the international carriers can operate one flight in a week for China in accordance with the current standard operating procedure of the Chinese civil aviation authority.

The national flag carrier will finalise a schedule to operate flights to the new destinations in China after being granted licences. Sangi said that the airline has also sought an operating licence to Chengdu station and PIA is likely to get its approval next month.

Moreover, the airline was also given go-ahead by the Chinese civil aviation authority to operate chartered cargo flights for Kunming and Shenzhen, whereas, the approval process for Kashgar (Xinjiang) is underway.

The PIA country director said that the initiation of cargo flights will enhance trade and economic activities between both countries.

