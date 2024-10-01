PIA halts utilizing Iranian airspace following Iran-Israel missile attacks

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has temporarily halted all flights using Iranian airspace after Iran’s missile attacks on Israel, as per official orders, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The airline’s spokesperson confirmed that flight plans are being rescheduled, and Iran’s airspace will not be utilized until the situation stabilizes.

PIA uses two air corridors through Iran: the Northern Corridor for routes to Canada and Turkey, and the Southern Corridor for flights to the UAE, Bahrain, Doha, and Saudi Arabia.

In response to the escalating conflict, Israel and Jordan have also closed their airspace to civilian flights.

Several international airlines have suspended flights to Israel and Lebanon amid growing concerns over the war.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued new directives to Pakistan Air Traffic Control (ATC) to tighten surveillance of its airspace.

According to sources, ATC has been instructed to closely monitor all flights entering Pakistan from Iran, Afghanistan airspaces.

The CAA has called for strict scrutiny of any aircraft approaching Pakistan’s airspace, emphasizing heightened vigilance due to the evolving geopolitical situation.

The move comes as Pakistan takes steps to safeguard its airspace and maintain regional security during ongoing tensions between Iran and Israel.