Saturday, September 28, 2024
PIA honored with Pakistan’s first national tourism award

By Salah Uddin
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has been awarded the prestigious National Tourism Award for its significant contributions to promoting domestic tourism, ARY News reported on Saturday.

During a ceremony held on World Tourism Day, the award was presented to PIA CEO Air vice Marshal Amir Hayat.

PIA was recognized for its unique role in connecting the country’s regions both domestically and internationally.

The airline has actively campaigned to showcase Pakistan’s breathtaking northern areas to the world, boosting tourism.

“This award is an honor for PIA and a testament to our national commitment,” said a PIA spokesperson, adding that the airline will continue to play its part in promoting domestic tourism as the national carrier.

