PIA increases fares for Umrah pilgrims

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and other private airlines have jacked up their fares for Umrah pilgrims, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to PIA spokesperson, the national flag carrier has announced a hike in airfare to Jeddah and Madinah for Umrah pilgrims.

The return fares from Karachi to Madinah and Jeddah have been increased to Rs120,000. The fare of PIA flights from Lahore to Jeddah and flights from Islamabad to Jeddah has been also increased, according to the PIA.

Other private airlines have also increased international flight fares amid a surge in jet fuel prices.

Recently, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was allowed to operate direct flights to Australia. The approval was given by the Australian Civil Aviation Safety Authority on the request of the PIA.

Following the approval, Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has begun preparations for the direct flights to Australia, which would reduce travelling time by approximately one-third to and from down under.

Since there are no direct flights between Pakistan and Australia, it currently takes 34 to 35 hours to travel with stopovers, which increases travelling time for passengers.

