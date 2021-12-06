PIA increases flights to Saudi Arabia: Check schedule here

KARACHI: In order to facilitate outbound passengers, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Monday announced expanding its flight operation to Saudi Arabia, ARY News reported.

According to details, the country manager of the national flag carrier met with a representative of Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) on directives of CEO PIA Arshad Malik.

After getting approval, the PIA has announced to operate 48 flights from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia every week. The flights would be operated for Jeddah, Dammam, Medina and Riyadh.

The PIA flights will depart from different cities of the country, including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Peshawar.

Weekly schedule of flights:

23 weekly flights to Jeddah

9 weekly flights to Riyadh

8 weekly flights to Medina

8 weekly flights to Dammam

The national flag carrier was earlier operating 38 flights for Saudi Arabia in a week.

It is pertinent to mention here that Saudi Arabia has allowed direct entry of travelers from Pakistan and multiple other countries starting from December 01 besides also allowing Umrah pilgrims from the country.

