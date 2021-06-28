PIA plane uses Indian airspace to avoid stormy weather

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to ensure the safety of the passenger amid stormy weather, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane used Indian airspace after taking clearance from the concerned authorities of the neighboring country, ARY News reported.

According to the details, PIA’s Lahore-bound flight PK-306 departed from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Friday. While the aircraft had covered about half the distance, the pilots requested a change in course as the weather turned rough suddenly.

After hotline contact between the concerned authorities of both the countries and taking clearance from New Delhi’s air traffic controller, the pilots were allowed to divert the plane to Indian territory to avoid the bad weather.

Read More: INDIAN PLANE MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING IN KARACHI AFTER PASSENGER DIES MID-FLIGHT

Earlier on March 2, an Indian airplane had made an emergency landing at the Jinnah International Airport Karachi after, a man passed away while flying from Sharjah to Lucknow.

The pilot of an Indian airliner had to force the plane to make an emergency landing to deal with the situation at hand. The pilot had sought permission from the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) after communicating the situation. Later, the pilot had been allowed to make an emergency landing on humanitarian grounds.