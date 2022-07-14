PIA inducts Airbus 320 in its fleet

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has inducted a second Airbus A320 to increase its fleet, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, the PIA continues to induct new planes into its fleet as the second Airbus 320 has been inducted. The plane reached Pakistan from Sharjah.

The PIA put in a bid to buy the planes last year; two of them have already made it to Pakistan this year, and two more will in the near future.

Following the addition of these aircraft, the Pakistan International Airlinesfleet will now consist of 14 Airbus A320 aircraft.

The first aircraft arrived in Pakistan on April 29 of last year, and it is now utilized in flight operations by the national airline.

Read more: Eight out of 12 Boeing 777 operational: PIA

According to PIA sources, the aircraft has new seats and a modern, comfortable cabin that will improve the travel amenities.

“The aircraft will be operated on domestic, regional, and Gulf routes,” a PIA spokesman said.

“The aircraft has been acquired on a six-year dry lease at the end of which the PIA may take ownership of the aircraft after mutual consent,” he added.

Comments