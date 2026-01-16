PIA inks cargo agreement with Garuda Indonesia

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has inked cargo agreement with Garuda Indonesia to boost exports, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, PIA took major step to support Pakistani exporters by signing a cargo partnership agreement with Indonesia’s national carrier, Garuda Indonesia.

Under the Cargo Special Pro-Rate Agreement signed between PIA and Garuda Indonesia, Pakistani exporters will gain uninterrupted and more convenient access to international markets.

The agreement will come into effect from January 2026 and will remain valid until July 2027.

As part of the arrangement, cargo from Pakistan will be routed via Jeddah and Kuala Lumpur to Jakarta and other global destinations. The agreement will also provide cargo connectivity to Sydney, Melbourne, Singapore, Hong Kong and Bangkok.

In addition, the deal will facilitate easier access for Pakistani products to markets in Shanghai, Guangzhou, Seoul and Australia.

Pakistani exporters and freight forwarding agents will benefit from competitive rates and priority cargo handling under the agreement.

Officials said the initiative aims to boost Pakistan’s exports while expanding the country’s air cargo business and strengthening its presence in global trade markets.

Last year, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) secured a significant achievement as the United Kingdom’s Department for Transport (DfT) issued the national carrier a cargo licence following a successful audit.

The licence allows PIA to transport cargo directly from Pakistan to the UK.

The approval was granted after an on-site audit jointly conducted by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the British inspection team.