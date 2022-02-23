PIA issues new instructions for passengers to Saudi Arabia

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has issued a new set of instructions for passengers to Saudi Arabia regarding COVID-19 detection tests, quarantine procedures, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Under the new instructions, the passengers will be bound to spend five days in dedicated isolation centres in Saudi Arabia that have received two doses of the Covid vaccine.

A family including a couple and their children will be allowed to complete their quarantine period together, the spokesperson said. The violators of the rules would face fines of up to 200,000 Saudi riyals.

The passengers will be given transport and food facilities from the airport to the quarantine centre by the companies, whereas, the travellers will undergo a COVID-19 test 24 hours after landing in Saudi Arabia.

The travellers will be bound to inform the concerned officials before vacating the room of the quarantine centre before the mandated time. The airline asked the passengers not to leave the quarantine centres before five days, otherwise, they could face arrests.

The passengers will undergo a second COVID-19 detection test on the fourth or fifth day of the isolation. All passengers will have to activate the Tawakkalna app during the quarantine period in Saudi Arabia.

