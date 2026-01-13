PIA launches historic air–rail partnership with Canada, UK

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has unveiled a landmark partnership with rail networks in Canada and the United Kingdom, allowing passengers to travel by air and train on a single ticket.

According to a PIA spokesperson, the airline has formally launched its Air–Rail (Air-to-Rail) service, giving passengers a seamless journey beyond major international airports.

Under the new arrangement, passengers flying with PIA to Toronto will be able to continue their onward journey by train to eight major cities across Canada without purchasing a separate rail ticket.

The integrated ticketing system ensures smoother connections, reduced travel hassle, and better coordination between flight and train schedules.

Similarly, in the United Kingdom, Pakistan International Airlines passengers arriving in London or Manchester will now have access to rail services connecting them to more than 50 cities across the country.

PIA said the new service will significantly benefit travelers by cutting down transit delays, simplifying bookings, and offering a more comfortable travel experience.

Passengers can purchase the combined air–rail ticket through all PIA booking offices, registered travel agents, the PIA website, and the PIA mobile app, the spokesperson confirmed.

The initiative marks a major step in expanding PIA’s global connectivity, allowing travelers to reach a wider range of destinations in Canada and the UK through a single, integrated travel plan.

PIA Employees To Get These Facilities After Retirement

Earlier, the Pakistan International Airlines administration had launched a new initiative to provide medical facilities to the organization’s retired employees.

Under this arrangement, healthcare services for retirees will be managed through the State Life Insurance Company (SLIC).

Eligible retired employees will have access to both hospitalization and laboratory services at hospitals and labs listed on the SLIC panel.

In conjunction with this rollout, SLIC has issued written instructions and guidelines for the retired PIA staff.

The PIA management has further assured retirees that the coverage includes comprehensive laboratory services across the insurance company’s authorized network.

The SLIC has issued the fresh instructions to all hospitals and laboratories on its panel.